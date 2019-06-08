Vehicle required ‘deep clean’ before it could be used again

A police vehicle required a ‘deep clean’ before it could be used again after a criminal damage incident.

Police said: “A lively start in Lurgan this morning (Saturday, June 8).”

Police are investigating.

They went on; ”One man arrested in the Lurgan Tarry area for possession of an offensive weapon and AOABH (Assault Occassioning Actual Bodily Harm). Just to hit the stereotypes, the remnants of a bottle of the monks magic were seized too.

“He’s just been further arrested for criminal damage to one of our cars, which will now require a deep clean before it’s fit to be used again.”