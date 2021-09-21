Vigil for Lurgan journalist Martin O’Hagan on 20th anniversary of his assassination
A vigil is to be held next week for Lurgan journalist Martin O’Hagan who was murdered 20 years ago.
Mr O’Hagan was walking home from a local pub with his wife when he was gunned down.
Martin, who worked for the Sunday World, was just 51 years old when he was assasinated by loyalist terrorists, believed to be the LVF.
While a number of people were put on trial in relation to Martin’s murder, the cases subsequently collapsed. Claims have also been made of security force collusion.
Martin was the first journalist in Northern Ireland to be murdered followed by Lyra McKee who was shot dead in 2019. Previously Veronica Geurin, a journalist in Dublin, was assassinated in 1996.
An NUJ spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 28 September, the Belfast branch of the National Union of Journalists is organising a vigil in memory of its former secretary Martin O’Hagan, murdered 20 years ago on the day.
“The event will take place at 11.00 outside the Police Ombudsman’s Office in Writers’ Square, Belfast.
“The event has been organised to highlight the failure to bring Martin’s killers to justice.”
