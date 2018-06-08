Was ‘about half a pint’ over the limit

A 50-year-old man was ‘about half a pint over what he should have taken’ when he was arrested for an excess alcohol offence, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Alvan Gates, Ballybay Meadows, Portadown, admitted the offence which happened on February 28 this year. He was fined £250, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months. For not having insurance he was fined £200 and disqualified for 12 months.

The court heard that at 7.50pm police saw a van cross the white line in Woodhouse Street. They stopped it on High Street and noticed the smell of alcohol from the defendant.

An evidential test gave a reading of 41 in breath and a blood sample was taken which gave a reading of 82 – the limit is 80.

Mr Richard Monteith said his client had a clear record.

He said Gates was a joiner and had been working at a public house and the barman set up a couple of pints. Referring to the insurance he said Gates had been short for the direct debit and the policy was cancelled but he had not received notice of that.