Was carrying frozen turkeys through park

When police saw two men carrying frozen turkeys through a park in Portadown one of them said he had bought them in Iceland.

But he was unable to produce a receipt and later when interviewed he admitted he had stolen them.

Philip Thomas James Magowan (49), whose address was given as Old Scarva Road, Portadown, was sentenced last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for two shoplifting offences.

He admitted stealing goods to the value of £50 from Tesco on November 30 last year and the theft of two turkeys from Iceland on December 15.

The case had been previously adjourned to get a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that on November 30 at 1.50pm police received a report from Tesco in Meadow Lane, Portadown, about the theft of razor blades valued at £50.

Magowan had been seen acting suspiciously.

As he attempted to leave the store he was stopped.

There was a bulge in his jacket and inside were two packets of blades which were valued at £25 each with the tags removed.

When interviewed he said he couldn’t recollect anything except being in the police car on route to custody.

Then on December 15 police officers on duty in the People’s Park in Portadown saw two men carrying frozen turkeys.

The defendant said he had bought them in Iceland.

When asked for a receipt for the purchase he was unable to produce one.

The turkeys had been taken from the Iceland store at 1.10pm.

When interviewed Magowan admitted the theft of the items.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said his client had been exceedingly drunk at the time of the incidents.

District Judge Amanda Brady imposed a probation order of 18 months and she also ordered the defendant to pay a total of £40 compensation to Iceland.