Was doing 110mph on motorway

A woman claimed she had let her speed creep up when she was detected travelling at 110mph on the motorway.

Justina Biela (24), Cathedral Mews, Armagh, was fined £150 for excess speed last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court. She was also given five points.

The court heard that on July 7, 2017, at 11.40pm on the M1 near the Birches she was doing 110mph in the 70mph zone.

A solicitor representing the defendant said her client worked as a supervisor for a catering company.

The solicitor said her client was driving home late at night and the speed had crept up.

District Judge Amanda Brady said she didn’t accept speed could creep up to 110mph and said it was a deliberate act. She added that on this occasion she would allow her to keep her licence given that the offence happened some time ago and she had no record.