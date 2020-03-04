Was drink driving in the middle of the day

A 52-year-old woman who was driving while drunk in the middle of the day was banned from the roads for three years last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Suzanne Gilmore, whose address was given as Carrick Road, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath on December 27 last year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court sitting in order to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that at 11.40am police received a report of a possible drink driver in the area of The Birches. At 12 noon they saw a car pull into the car park of Tesco on the Dungannon Road in Portadown.

There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the vehicle and the defendant, who was driving, failed a preliminary breath test.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 129 – the limit is 35.

Mr Gabriel Ingram said that his client had issues in relation to alcohol and had a relevant record although it was some time ago.

District Judge Steven Keown said that in the probation report the defendant had stated if the same sort of circumstances arose she would do it again.

He added that she clearly needed help with her alcohol issues.

The judge imposed a 12 month probation order and banned her from driving for three years.

He added that this was because of her record and the reading. He said he hoped the defendant’s attitude would change with the intervention of probation.