Was ‘making an effort to stay sober’

A 41-year-old man who appeared to be ‘making an effort to stay sober’ was given a conditional discharge last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after an incident in Portadown.

Gary McKenna, whose address was given as Sloan Street, Lurgan, admitted disorderly behaviour on May 15 last year and unlawful possession of cannabis on the same date.

The court heard that at 9pm police received a report of a drunk male at the Peoples Park in Portadown.

McKenna was intoxicated and in a group of teenage youths.

He began shouting and swearing at police and the youths.

Officers found seven grams of cannabis in the defendant’s pocket.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to get a pre-sentence report.

Defence barrister Patrick Taylor said that his client was embarrassed and shamed by this episode after he had been blacking out when consuming alcohol.

He added that McKenna had been engaging with community addictions and he had stayed sober for the last month.

Deputy District Judge Gerry Trainor said that the defendant had been backwards and forwards but not consistently before the courts.

Mr Taylor said McKenna was extremely anxious about his liberty and his client was also worried about his father who was undergoing treatment.

Judge Trainor said it appeared that the defendant had in the recent past been making an effort to stay sober.

For each of the two offences the judge imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.