Was on her phone while driving on Northway

A 46-year-old woman was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Tanya McKee, Selshion Hall, Portadown, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. For not having a licence she was fined £75 and a £100 fine was imposed for using a hand held phone while driving.

On March 28 this year at 2.30pm she was on her phone while driving on the Northway.

A fixed penalty was issued but the next day she attended at the police station and admitted she did not have a licence or insurance.

Her solicitor said that her provisional licence had expired. It was her son’s vehicle.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the son should come to court to explain why she should not order forfeiture of the vehicle.