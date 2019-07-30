Was on way to ‘cow in calf’

A 58-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Barry Pedlow, Island View Lane, Lurgan, was also fined £300.

The court heard that police at the Lough Road in Lurgan saw a vehicle doing a ‘U’ turn and making off at speed.

An initial breath test of the defendant, who was driving, gave a reading of 57 and an evidential blood sample gave a reading of 96 – the limit is 80.

Mr Peter Murphy, defending, said his client was not trying to evade police but going down to a farmyard.

He explained Pedlow had been out the evening before and had a couple of pints.

Mr Murphy added that the defendant had got a call from his father who was ill asking him to take a look at a cow which was in calf.