After he was shouting and swearing in the street a 21-year-old man spat at a police vehicle which arrived on the scene.

Connor Henry, Abbey Manor, Lurgan, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was sentenced to one month in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard that on November 30 last year at 1am Henry was standing in the middle of the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

He was shouting and swearing and he began spitting towards a police vehicle.

Henry was asked a number of times to calm down but continued with his unsavoury behaviour.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said the defendant had a number of disorderly behaviour offences on his record. He added that he had previously got suspended sentences which he kept to and he was minded to do that again.