When he took a test drive in a car a 32-year-old man was not covered by insurance to drive the vehicle.

Ghiorghie Cirpaci, Albert Street, Lurgan, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on January 28

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence happened at Drumhilly Green, Portadown.

His solicitor said this was a test drive situation where he was not covered to drive because there was no insurance on the other vehicle.