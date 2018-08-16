Was waiting for taxi in car even though he had been drinking

When told he would have a long wait for a taxi a 31-year-old man decided to sit in a car even though he had been drinking.

Christopher Magill, Croaghan View, Lurgan, admitted being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath on July 16 this year. He was fined £250 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given ten penalty points.

The court heard that at approximately 1.05am police in William Street in Lurgan saw a vehicle parked at the side of the road.

The person in the driver’s seat had his head tilted backwards. Magill then alighted from the vehicle and police noticed he was unsteady on his feet. They asked for his licence and he had difficulties with his wallet.

Magill admitted consuming alcohol and took the car keys from the central consel of the car and handed them to police.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 87. He had no record.

Magill, who pleaded guilty himself in court, said the reason he was in the car was that he had been told there would be a long wait for a taxi so he decided to wait for the taxi in the car.