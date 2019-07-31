Went equipped for theft with pliers and a screwdriver

A 30-year-old man had a pair of pliers and a screwdriver with him when he went shoplifting in Tescos in Portadown because he was struggling for money.

Mark Brown, Margaret Street, Portadown, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted that on March 3 this year at Tescos in Portadown he stole a belt, a fitbit and a watch, total value £55 and attempted to steal two bottles of Jawbox Gin.

Brown also pleaded guilty to going equipped for theft.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client was well aware there were aggravating features in the matter one of which was a degree of planning.

He added there was no real excuse except Brown had been struggling with money at the time, living on benefit of £32 per week.

Brown was sentenced to two months in prison on each offence with the terms to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.