‘What school grades do I need to join PSNI – and how much will I earn?’

General views of PSNI officers

The campaign went live today.

Corporate consultancy Deloitte will manage the initial stages of the recruitment process (applying online, being tested online, and then at an assessment centre).

Here are some of the key pieces of information if you are considering applying:

> You can apply from the age of 17.

> However, on appointment, you must have reached the age of 18 years, and be no more than 57 years, by November 19, 2021.

> Applicants must be eligible to work permanently in the UK.

> Applicants must have a minimum of five GCSEs (or equivalent) at A*–C grade, including English language.

> Stage two of the online application form is where the applicant will enter personal details and complete an Equality Monitoring Form.

> Recruits will undergo a 21-week training programme, ending with an Advanced Diploma in Policing (Level 5).

> The dealine to apply is Friday November 19, at noon.

> The wage during the roughly five-month training period is £21,189 per year; if you become a constable, your starting wage will be £24,780.

> After two years, assuming all goes well, this rises to £25,902.

> As a constable’s service progresses, and assuming their commander agrees they are meeting their duties properly, this wage can rise to £41,130.

> If a recruit manages to climb through the ranks of sergeant and inspector, the Police Federation’s nationally-agreed salary for a Chief Inspector is £58,332.

> For further details, visit: www.joinpsni.co.uk

