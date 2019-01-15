What we know so far about the arrest of boy (14) on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon near a school

A teenage boy was arrested close to a school this morning. Here is what we know so far.

Who was arrested?

PSNI

A boy aged 14.

What was he arrested for?

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

Where did this happen?

The arrest was made at Brownlow Road, Craigavon

Why is the location of the arrest significant?

It is close to one of the largest schools in the area - Lismore Comprehensive.

Who was involved in the arrest?

The PSNI worked on the ground to locate the suspect and they were supported by a police helicopter.

Was anyone injured?

There are no reports at this stage of anyone being injured.

What did the police say?

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A 14 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at the Brownlow Road area of Craigavon this morning (Tuesday 15th January).”

What did the school say?

Lismore Comprehensive said on social media this morning: “ Safeguarding Concern: We would like to advise and assure Parents and Guardians that following a safeguarding concern this morning that all steps and procedures have ben taken to safeguard students.

“Students are following normal timetable. Please disregard all unofficial social media posts apart from our own Official Lismore Facebook Page.”

What have parents been saying?

Parents have been concerned saying their children have contacted them via text messages saying the school is in lock down.