Witness appeal: Assault by suspect armed with machete

The incident happened in the Rathmore area of Craigavon on Saturday evening.

There are no details of injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an assault in the Rathmore area of Craigavon this evening (Saturday) around 8pm in which a male was believed to be armed with a machete.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“If you were in the area around this time or witnessed this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 2166 of 19/06/2021.”

-

-

Man stabbed in back as he sat outside NI cafe Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.