Woman admits theft and fraud charges

A 32-year-old Hamiltonsbawn woman who has pleaded guilty to theft and fraud charges and will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Cherith Douglas, whose address was given as Weavers Lane, Hamiltonsbawn, admitted stealing a debit card from a male on November 15 last year when she appeared last Wednesday at a sitting of the local court.

She also pleaded guilty to two charges of fraudulent use of a debit card on the same date and a similar offence on November 18.

The case was adjourned until August 18 to obtain a pre-sentence report.