Woman convicted in her absence

A 47-year-old woman was convicted in her absence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a driving offence and banned for six months.

Paula O’Neal, Belvedere Manor, was charged with driving without due care and attention on January 19 this year.

A prosecutor said that two cars were stopped on the Brownlow Road in Craigavon and the defendant drove into the back of the second car pushing it into the first vehicle.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a fine of £200 and banned her from driving for six months.