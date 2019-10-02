Woman ‘distressed’ after burglary

An elderly woman was left in a ‘distressed state’ after her home was ransacked by burglars over the weekend.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at the house in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy

The burglary took place sometime between 8am on Saturday, September 28, and 8.30am on Sunday, September 29.

It’s understood the woman returned home to find her house had been ransacked.

According to local Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Duffy, it’s the fifth burglary in the area in less than two months.

He has called on people in the area to stay vigilant and watch out for their elderly neighbours.

He said, “Another robbery in Ballyoran park during the day the house was ransacked the tenant an elderly lady left distressed.

“I’m am asking all residents to keep an eye out for each other and if you see anyone acting suspiciously phone 999 straight away, that’s five in less than two months.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1390 of 30/09/19.

A spokesman said, “Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

In a social media post PSNI Craigavon said, “The sad thing about protecting yourself from being a target of burglary is about making your property a tougher target than next door.

“Close (and lock) windows and doors. CCTV, Sensors, lights and actually setting alarms can all make a difference.”

In one incident during early September a home at Ballyoran Park was broken into and money intended to pay for a family gravestone was stolen.