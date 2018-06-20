Woman hospitalised after police called to house disturbance

A woman was taken to hospital after police were called to a disturbance in Lurgan on Sunday.

The PSNI said they were called to a disturbance at a property in the Richmount Gardens area of Lurgan at around 5.30am on Sunday, June 17.

In a statement police said: “One male, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage for an unrelated matter.

“He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“One female was taken to hospital.”

No further details have been released.