Woman in her 60s punched to the ground

Police are hunting for a man after a woman in her 60s was punched in the face during an attack on Friday night.

The PSNI said the woman fell to the ground and was injured during the attack in Lurgan.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are trying to identify a male who punched a lady in her 60’s on Friday.

“The lady was punched to the face and fell to the ground, causing further injuries at around 11:30 pm on Friday on Levin Road, Lurgan.

“Male described as- 30,’s, stocky build, white top, blue jeans, short dark hair.

“Anyone who has witnessed this assault or can help us identify the suspect, please call us on 101 quoting ref 717 21/7/18.”