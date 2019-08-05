Woman’s insurance payment ‘bounced’

On the tot up points system a 24-year-old woman was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Gemma Coghill, Garrymore, Craigavon, was charged with driving without insurance on May 18 this year.

She was detected at Garrymore.

Entering a plea of her behalf defence solicitor, Siun Downey, said her client already had six points on her licence for a similar offence.

She explained that there wasn’t enough money in the defendant’s account and the insurance payment bounced.

“She understands there is a certain inevitability about the matter,” added Miss Downey.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a fine of £350 along with six points and ordered her to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

On the tot up system she banned Coghill from driving for six months.