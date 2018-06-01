Cyclist found dead at side of road

A cyclist has been found dead at the side of a road near Tandragee.

The Drumnamether Road in Tandragee was closed by police last night (Thursday, May 31) after the discovery was made shortly after 7pm.

Paramedics were despatched but the man – understood to be in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Independent councillor Paul Berry expressed his sadness at the incident: “It was with shock and sadness to learn of a body found on the side of the Drumnamether Road, Tandragee.

“Obviously from speaking to the Police it is at a very early stage in their investigations and we must consider the grieving family at this time.

I don’t wish to speculate but I have every confidence in the Police in dealing with this very sad incident in his rural area outside Tandragee.”