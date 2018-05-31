Cyclist’s sudden death being investigated as a road traffic collision

The sudden death of a cyclist in Co Armagh yesterday evening is being investigated as a road traffic collision, police have confirmed.

Investigations are continuing into the death of 55-year-old David Helliwell, who was involved in an incident on the Drumnamether Road shortly after 7:30pm.

While it’s not yet clear what happened to the Markethill Road man, police have confirmed that his death “is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision at this time.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Inspector Leslie Badger said: “This incident occurred shortly after 7:30pm. I am appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Drumnamether Road around this time and who witnessed anything to contact local officers on 101 quoting reference number 1208 31/05/2018. I am also appealing to anyone who may have a dash cam fitted in their vehicle to check their footage.”

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Gareth Wilson said his thoughts and prayers are with the Helliwell family at this very sad and tragic time.

“I have met the family a few times and speaking to David’s wife Wendy today it is just so difficult and sad what has happened; it’s so traumatic for them all,” the DUP man said.

“The family are all keen cyclists and it is such a shock that David has passed away.

“On behalf of everyone in the borough I sympathise with the Helliwells at this time.

“I would echo the calls by the local PSNI for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Drumnamether Road, Tandragee to contact the police and assist them with their inquiries.”

Independent Councillor Paul Berry said Mr Helliwell’s death had caused “shock and sadness” in the local community.

“Obviously from speaking to the police it is a very early stage in their investigations and we must consider the grieving family at this time.

“I don’t wish to speculate, but I have every confidence in the police in dealing with this very sad incident,” he commented.

UUP Alderman Jim Speers added: “This is a tragedy. This man was out enjoying a spin on his bike and sadly he died suddenly. My sympathies go to his family at such a tragic time.”