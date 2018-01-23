Damaged bike and car in row

When he was asked to leave a house because he was drunk a 48-year-old man caused damage to a motorbike, a car and windows in the premises.

Philip James Michael McParland, Corrigan Court, Armagh, appeared by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He admitted criminal damage to a motorbike, windows and a car on September 28 last year.

For each of the offences he was sentenced to six months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.

A concurrent six months term was imposed for breaching a probation order.

McParland was also fined £100 for simple drunk on August 17 last year.

The court heard that on August 17 the ambulance service were called to Princes Street in Lurgan after the defendant had been found lying on his back in the park.

There was nothing medically wrong with McParland but he was extremely drunk.

On September 28 police went to an address in Drumglass in Craigavon after a report of a disturbance.

McParland was drunk and refused to leave the house.

He became aggressive and pushed a motorcycle over before putting a breeze block through the window of a car. He also smashed windows in patio doors.

A barrister representing McParland said he was a long standing alcoholic and nearly every single entry on his record was drink induced.

He explained that after coming out of Sister Concilio’s the defendant was taken in by the injured party.

The lawyer added that his client took drink and the situation escalated.

He said that McParland would apologise for his behaviour after this man had done him a favour for a number of weeks.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was only one penalty she could impose as McParland had an atrocious record.