Damaged police constable’s watch

An 18-year-old woman was put on probation for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Amy Frazer, Victoria Street, Lurgan, faced charges of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage to a watch and resisting a constable on March 3 this year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report. The court heard that while in the rear of an ambulance she had become violent with police and had to be arrested.

She resisted and damage was caused to a constable’s watch.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said probation would help the defendant.

Imposing the 12 month order in respect of each charge he said she should attend the alcohol and drugs counselling course.