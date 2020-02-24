Dashcam footage appeal after another car crash at ‘dangerous NI crossroads’

After yet another accident at the ‘dangerous’ Red Lion crossroads in Portadown, calls have been made to re-site the bus shelter.

SDLP Cllr Eamon McNeill said the crash, involving two vehicles, happened on Friday morning with the emergency services attending.

Cllr McNeill said this crossroads has ‘had numerous accidents especially in recent months which further highlights that this is a dangerous road junction’.

“Just this week I again discussed with the Council Maintenance Manager, the re-siting of the bus shelter which was completely wrecked along with the broadband cabinet as a result of a crash back in October 2019. I had already arranged to meet with Dfi Roads this week to highlight the need to further access signage and visibility at this junction. Just a mile away later on Friday evening there was another collision at Vinecash crossroads.”

The PSNI said it is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after the two vehicle road traffic collision on Friday 21st February at 9:00am at the Red Lion Crossroads, Portadown.