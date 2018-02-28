David is first NI paratriathlete for Commonwealth Games

A gruelling schedule of training six days a week has paid off for paratriathlete David Kerr who has qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Despite being paralysed in a motorcycling accident 18 years ago, the Portadown man has set challenge after challenge and is now off to Australia’s Gold Coast to compete in the Games.

And he is still driven by his ultimate goal to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Working part time at the family business David Kerr Roofing allows the Portadown man to train and he is aided by his partner Andrea Nash, a Specialist fitness consultant for ABC Council.

David (36) revealed that since his accident he has been an avid sportsman. “When I could run I didn’t want to, when I could swim, I didn’t want to. When you can’t do something it spurs you on,” said David who trains three times a week at Cascades, swimming, three times a week with Clann Eireann on the bikes and three times a week running, plus twice a week strengthening sessions at Columbia Gym.

So far David has competed in the World Para Triathlon in France in May 2017 where he came 9th, the World Para Triathlon in Spain in July 2017 where he came 6th, Galway in August 2017 where he came 1st, and the grand final in Rotterdam Sept 2017 where he came 4th.

Musician and road racer RJ Woolsey is hosting a fundraiser and send off for David this weekend with an RJ Rocks the 80s evening at the Corner House, Derrymacash at 8pm.