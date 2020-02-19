Decision deferred on college

Judgment was reserved today (Wednesday, February 19) in a High Court bid to stop a new £45 million college being built at a Co Armagh lake.

A grandmother is challenging the decision to grant planning permission for the Southern Regional College amid concerns about the potential impact on wildlife and residents.

Clare McCann fears otter activity could be harmed by the development at the south lake in Craigavon.

During a three-day hearing lawyers for the College insisted no actual evidence of the aquatic mammals classed as a European protected species has been found at the site.

However, Mrs McCann’s barrister argued that a survey carried out in 2016 was “well out of date” by the time the project was approved three years later.

David Scoffield QC also contended that “contradictory” information contained in a subsequent report for a nearby leisure centre wasn’t taken into account.

He told the court that a camera trap then set up at one location was not enough.

“One mammal hole on a site which is almost nine hectares... is plainly not a full otter survey,” counsel insisted.

Judicial review proceedings were launched after Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council gave the green light to the new college in January 2019.

Campaigners opposed to the campus being built in the area claim it will reduce green space in a public park, and lead to an annual influx of thousands of students.

Planning approval was ‘irrational and breached legal requirements’, they contend.

It was further claimed that the council failed to assess the impact on protected species, including otters, and did not carry out the proper habitats regulations assessment.

Resisting the legal challenge, counsel for the local authority described any suggestions that the mammals have been using the lake as inconclusive.

He also stressed that the planning permission requires a survey for their presence must be carried out before building work commences.

Mr Justice Huddleston confirmed he will deliver judgment in the case at a later date.