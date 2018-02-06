Defendant told to produce £250 and he might avoid prison

A 43-year-old man has been told if he has £250 with him the next time he appears at Craigavon Magistrates Court he ‘might escape prison’.

Darren Flowers, whose address was given as Legahory Court, Craigavon, at a previous sitting of the local court pleaded guilty to two charges.

He admitted stealing a handbag containing £250 in cash from a woman on October 16 last year.

He also admitted criminal damage to a number of cards belonging to the woman.

The case had been adjourned to last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court to obtain a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall asked if Flowers had £250 with him in court.

When told he hadn’t she adjourned the case until April 11.

The judge said she expected £250 restitution to be brought to court and if Flowers did that he might escape a prison sentence.