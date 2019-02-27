Delays after morning crash in Lurgan

A number of ambulances attended a single vehicle crash in Lurgan this morning.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured or taken to hospital.

The crash happened at the traffic lights at Francis Street.

The vehicle appeared to have turned over onto the traffic lights and railings.

The incident happened before 9am during rush hour traffic.

There were significant delays as the PSNI and emergency services attended the scene.

SDLP representative Ciaran Toman said: “My thoughts are with those involved and hope they make a speedy recovery.”