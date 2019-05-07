Delays expected as work set to start on major Co Armagh road

Delays are expected on the main Portadown to Armagh Road as £337k resurfacing work is due to begin this month.

The carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A3 Dobbin Road, Richhill, at Broomhill will start on Monday 13 May.

Dobbin Road Richhill Photo by Google

The works involve the strengthening and resurfacing of approximately 600m of carriageway and hard shoulder along with ancillary works.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “On completion these will improve the structure of the road and deliver significant benefits to road users. Work is expected to be complete by Monday 3 June 2019.

“Due to the nature of the works it is necessary to put the following traffic arrangements in place:

Full road closures will be in operation each night from 8.00pm to 6.00am on the following dates:

Monday 13 May until Saturday 18 May 2019.

Monday 20 May until Saturday 25 May 2019

Monday 27 May to Saturday 1 June 2019

“A full road closure will also be in operation from 8.00pm on Saturday night through all day Sunday, finishing at to 6.00am on Monday on the following dates

Saturday 18 May to Monday 20 May 2019;

Saturday 25 May to Monday 27 May 2019;

Saturday 1st June to Monday 3 June 2019;

“Drivers should note that from 20 May 2019 for a period of three weeks, a speed limit of 40mph will be operated. Overtaking will be prohibited on the Dobbin Road and hard shoulders from its junction with Battlehill Road to its junction with Derryhale Road.

“A diversionary route for through traffic will be clearly signed for Armagh bound traffic via Armagh Road, Mahon Road, Markethill Road, Aghory Road, Mullalelish Road, The New Line, Main Street & Corcreevy Road; and for Portadown bound traffic via Kilmore Road, Red Lion Road and Loughgall Road.

“Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to a speed limit and an overtaking restriction and to indicate the nature and extent of closures or restrictions, will be erected in advance of the works. Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times during the works.

“The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

“In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

“The expected completion date of 3 June is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any significant change. For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com”