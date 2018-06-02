Departure from the normal at COG

The next meeting of the Community Outreach Group (COG) will be something of a departure from their normal programme.

The meeting will take place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 6, in St Peter’s Parish Centre when they turn to matters practical as they welcome Michael McCorry and John Lavery.

In conjunction with Belfast City Council they promote cross-community dialogue and relationships in North Belfast not only in the creation and nurturing of allotments but also by providing opportunities for men to use a wide range of wood and metal working skills which benefit their communities.

Do come along – see and hear what these projects are achieving – and enjoy the evening.

Admission is free, tea/coffee served and everyone most welcome.