When police were dealing with a number of people who had been drinking at an underpass in Lurgan an 18-year-old man became abusive towards them.

Ronan McMahon, Old Portadown Road, Lurgan, admitted two charges when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were disorderly behaviour and resisting a constable on April 22, 2016.

The court heard that at 11.10pm police went to the underpass on the Portadown Road in Lurgan where a number of people were drinking.

The defendant was one of them and he started shouting obscenities and making gestures at police.

As police were leaving he threw a large glass bottle at a police vehicle and it smashed on the ground.

He was warned about his behaviour but continued to be abusive towards police.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers said she felt that the custody threshold had been crossed.

She adjourned the case until April 25 to obtain a pre-sentence report.