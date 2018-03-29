Disqualified for 16 months

When police saw a car being driven erratically they spoke to the driver and when he was breath tested he was found to be over three times the legal limit.

Raimondas Kudzma (38), Westland Road, Portadown, was banned from driving for 16 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also fined £400 for driving with excess alcohol in breath on February 25 this year.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol in the Rectory Park area of Portadown saw a car being driven erratically and swerving on the road.

After failing a preliminary breath test an evidential test gave a reading of 123 – the legal limit is 35.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said because the reading was three times the limit the disqualification was going to be longer that the minimum 12 months.

He certified Kudzma suitable for the drink drive course which, if completed, would reduce his ban by one quarter.