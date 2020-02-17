Disruption as roads closed due to sewer repairs

Parts of Portadown town centre will be closed off this week due to ‘collapsed sewer repairs’.

NI Water and associated contractors will be carrying out repairs across the Portadown, Lurgan and Magheralin areas.

SDLP Cllr Eamon McNeill warned that there will be disruption due to the temporary closure to part of Edward Street Portadown.

He said: “The road will be closed from 8am on Monday 17 February until 5pm Thursday 20th February.

“Traffic from High Street is being diverted via Thomas Street and Portmore Street. Traffic from Portmore Street is being Diverted via Meadow Lane/Bridge Street and High Street.”

These works are part of NI Water’s Sewerage Rehabilitation Programme, and take the overall investment within this area to £850k over the last four years. The work will continue until mid-March 2020.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “Investigation works have identified a number of sections of the existing sewers, which are in very poor condition, and need repaired to avoid potential future collapse or out-of-sewer flooding issues.

The works at various locations as listed, and will include the repair of short sections of sewer at isolated locations, as well as the re-lining of longer sections of sewer. The majority of these works will be undertaken using trenchless ‘no-dig’ techniques; however, some short section of ‘open-dig’ may be required.

Portadown – Brownstown Road, Church Street, Duke Street, Woodhouse Street, Thomas Street, Edward Street, Park Road

Lurgan – Alexandra Square, Union Street and Magheralin - Parklands

Customer queries to Waterline on 03457 440088.