Dog wardens aiming to tackle messy problem

As the brighter mornings and evenings are fast approaching Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is increasing its warden presence in an effort to address the ongoing issue of dog fouling on footpaths and open spaces.

Throughout the winter months, council has been running the very distinctive ‘Watching Eyes’ campaign to encourage the minority of thoughtless dog walkers to pick up their dog’s mess. The next stage of this campaign will be increased enforcement activity at various times of the day.

Highlighting council’s commitment to tackle dog fouling across the borough, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty commented, “Dog Fouling is a very emotive issue, with many residents expressing their frustration at a minority of irresponsible dog owners who do not clean up after their dogs, making a mess of our footpaths and open spaces.

“As this behaviour will not be tolerated, we encourage all residents to support us in our drive to catch those repeat offenders, by contacting us directly if they see anyone allowing their dog to foul without cleaning up the mess.

“By providing information on the location and times of offences, the wardens will respond with the aim of taking enforcement action against the offenders, with £80 Fixed Penalty fines or court action, which may result in a fine of up to £1,000. We need your help so that we can identify those who show little thought for others by leaving dog waste on pavements in our town centres, residential areas and outside our schools.”

As well as reporting offenders, council encourages dog owners to take the pledge to become a ‘Green Dog Walker’. Members receive an armband, which acts as a non-confrontational and friendly reminder for other dog walkers to pick up and dispose of their dog’s fouling. As well as the armbands they will receive supplies of dog bags, hand gel and a handy dog bone dispenser for bags which they can attach to their dog’s collar or lead.

With this campaign council is committed to working in partnership with residents to clean-up our streets. Report offenders by calling 0300 0300 900 or contact the Environmental Health department on ehealth@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.