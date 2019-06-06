Doug Beattie MLA promoted to major in the Royal Irish

UUP MLA Doug Beattie has been receiving congratulations online after being promoted to the rank of major in the Royal Irish Regiment.

He tweeted: “Having joined the military as a 16-year-old Ranger (Private) with no educational qualifications, today I have received notification of promotion to Major and sub-unit command.”

He then clarified that he was speaking about the Royal Irish Reserves, which occasionally serve overseas with their full-time counterparts,

“May start running again,” he added.

He then received a string of congratulations, including those from DUP MLA Christopher Stalford and Lord Kilclooney.

Mr Beattie served three tours in Afghanistan in 2006, 2008 and 2010-11. Originally from Portadown in Northern Ireland, he became a soldier in 1982.

He was awarded the Military Cross for his actions in a 13-day-battle in Afghanistan in 2006.