Drink driver banned after crashing through hedge

A 44-year-old man was banned from driving for 18 months on Friday, December 22, at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Daniel McConville, whose address was given as Moyraverty Centre, Craigavon, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath on November 27.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police went to Plantation Road in Craigavon where they saw a car which had crashed through a hedge and come to rest in a field.

The defendant was standing beside the vehicle and admitted he had been driving.

An evidential breath sample gave a reading of 63.

A barrister representing McConville said he had fallen out with his girlfriend.

He explained that his client had gone to speak to her at her father’s house but was told to leave and was on his way home.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said it was a bad piece of driving.