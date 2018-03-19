Drink driver had travelled to Dublin airport and back

A 53-year-old woman who was three times the drink drive limit and found in her car about a mile from her home had driven to Dublin airport and back, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Ruth Williamson, Moss Road, Loughgall, admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath on January 8 this year.

She was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for three and a half years.

The court heard that at 1.15pm police received a report of an accident on the Grange Road, Portadown.

When they arrived they saw a car parked at the side of the road but there had not been a collision.

A woman was in the driver’s seat and a rapid response paramedic had removed the keys as the engine was running.

Williamson smelled strongly of intoxicating liquor and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 118 – the limit is 35.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said that amazingly she seemed to have driven the whole way to Dublin and back and on the last hurdle she tired. In that time the alcohol level was decreasing.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that made this a very, very serious offence.

She added that Williamson was three times over the limit at the police station and it was not known when she started drinking and when she stopped.

Mr Monteith explained that it was a case of her topping up and she had been drinking before she set off for the airport.

Judge Kelly said the defendant had set out on country roads and then the motorway before negotiating Dublin airport which was not easy when she was blind drunk.

Then, she continued, Williamson did the reverse of that until within a mile from her home she almost passes out at the wheel of the car.

Mr Monteith said the reason she went to the airport was bizarre.

He explained that he 28-year-old son had been taken to the airport by his girlfriend and then he realised in the rush he had forgotten his credit cards.

Mr Monteith added that the son was brought back to his mum’s house by the girlfriend and it never dawned on him to take a taxi to Banbridge and get the airport bus.

He said the defendant just wanted to help her son but there could have been awful consequences.

Mr Monteith said her car had now been sold and she has no intention of driving again.

Judge Kelly said this had to be one of the most selfish acts any human could do. “How many people could you have killed aside from your own son,” she added.

Williamson, who was sobbing in the dock, said she was ‘so sorry’.

The judge said the breath test reading was ‘horrific’ for one o’clock in the day and someone who saw the defendant was so concerned they actually rang an ambulance.

“I’ll not send you to prison today but I am marking your card,” said Judge Kelly. “If you appear in court again, especially for an alcohol fuelled matter, you will serve three months on top of any other sentence.”