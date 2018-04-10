Drink driver was caught out the next morning

The morning after he had been drinking a 27-year-old man’s car broke down and when police came along they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Damien Kilroy, Donnelly Gardens, Lurgan, was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also fined £250 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard the offence happened on the Lake Road in Craigavon and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 59.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said his client had been drinking the night before and this happened on Saturday morning.

He explained that Kilroy’s ex-partner rang to see if he could come over to get the children and he drove over to collect them.

Mr Vernon said that something under the car collapsed and the defendant was at the side of the road when police came along and smelled alcohol on his breath.

The loss of his licence will be a big inconvenience to him, added Mr Vernon.