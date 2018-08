Driving onto a roundabout a 51-year-old man did not see a scooter and collided with it, the local court heard last Friday.

Joseph O’Hara, Brownlow Terrace, Lurgan, was fined £200 for driving without due care and attention on February 9 this year. He was also given four points.

Defence solicitor, Mr Pat Vernon, said the corner was angled quite sharply and the pillar between the windows caused a blind spot.