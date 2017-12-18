Driver didn’t realise he was disqualified

Shortly after he had been banned at Banbridge Magistrates Court a 23-year-old man was detected driving while disqualified.

And he claimed he did not know he had been banned even though he had been present in court.

Kyle Russell, Scarvagh Locks, Scarva, admitted driving while disqualified on November 24 this year and not having insurance when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

For each offence he was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for one month.

The court heard that Russell was seen driving in the car park at McDonald’s restaurant in Portadown at 11.08pm.

He had been disqualified at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting at Newry for one month on November 2.

When interviewed Russell said he was unaware he had been disqualified from driving even though he was present in court. He thought he had received points.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said he represented Russell at the court in Newry.

He explained that because his client already had six points on his licence another six points would have meant a six month ban.

Mr Monteith added that the judge asked if the defendant had £200 with him and he went and got the money. He was then fined £200 and banned for one month.

He added that five days after the court his client’s licence was sent back from Coleraine and when he didn’t get a letter from the court he thought he could go back on the road.

It was by virtue of stupidity rather than any malice, said Mr Monteith.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said when he first looked at the case he thought it was somebody having a laugh at the court’s expense.

But, he added, he was satisfied it was a genuine but very foolish mistake.

“There may have been an element of confusion on his part,” said Judge Browne.