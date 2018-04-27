Driver failed to display R plates

A 19-year-old man was fined £50 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to display ‘R’ plates on December 24 last year.

James Brady, whose address was given as Kilvoragh Park, Lurgan, was also given two penalty points on his driving licence and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence was detected in Church Place, Lurgan, the court was told.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said he had just insured the vehicle two or three days previously and was going to get ‘R’ plates.