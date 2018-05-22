Driver had some unexpected passengers on William St

While collecting a friend a 23-year-old woman drove off through a red light when two people who were not known to her got into the car as well.

And it was later discovered she had taken the car without her father’s permission and was not insured.

Stephanie Morrow, Meadowbrook, Craigavon, admitted four offences last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court.

She was fined £200 and given six points for driving without insurance and fined £100 for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

For breach of a traffic sign she was fined £75 and a £25 fine was imposed for not displaying ‘R’ plates.

She was further fined £100 for using a vehicle where the number of passengers involved was in danger of injury.

The court heard that on May 14 last year at 12.55am police saw a car stop at the junction of Church Place and William Street in Lurgan.

The rear nearside door was open and a female got in and two other people got in before the car was driven aggressively into William Street in breach of a traffic light.

The two rear passengers had their feet off the ground and legs outside the vehicle with the door open as the car continued down William Street before stopping in a car park.

A male got out of the rear and there were still three passengers in the rear of the car.

Morrow was a restricted driver but was not displaying ‘R’ plates and she was not insured.

When contacted her father, who owned the car, said he had not given her permission to drive the vehicle.

A barrister representing the defendant said her client had got a phone call from a friend asking for a lift home from Lurgan.

She explained that the defendant’s father was away and she took his car. She stopped at the traffic lights and when her friend got in other people tried to get in and that was why she drove off.

“It was a very foolish mistake to take her father’s car and drive into Lurgan,” added the barrister.