Driver was on wrong side of road

A drunk driver who was on the wrong side of the street and forced other motorists to brake was banned from the roads for 16 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was Christopher Toland (49), Lake Street, Lurgan, and for failing to provide a specimen he was fined £300 and disqualified for 16 months.

He was also fined £100 for driving without due care and attention on February 12 this year.

The court heard that he drove down William Street in Lurgan on the wrong side of the road forcing oncoming motorists to brake to avoid a collision before parking in the car park at the railway station.

He refused to provide a preliminary or evidential breath sample.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said his client indicated in his statement that he could ‘provide no explanation for such stupidity’ and he had put other road users at risk.