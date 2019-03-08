Drivers running red lights near primary school ‘putting kids at risk’

Children and a crossing patroller have been put at risk by drivers running red lights outside a Co Armagh primary school, says the DUP.

Cllr Gareth Wilson warned drivers to pay attention to lights outside Tandragee PS and Kids Academy.

Cllr Wilson said he was concerned by reports that on a number of occasions drivers had ran red lights and put children and the crossing patroller at risk.

“I want to urge all drivers who regularly use the Portadown Rd to drive with extra care and attention as I am aware that in recent times there have been a number of incidents of vehicles failing to stop at the red light and proceeding through the crossing. This is obviously a huge concern and the crossing patrol person has been put at risk, as have children using the crossing.”

Cllr Wilson has discussed the issue with the Principal of Tandragee PS David McCollam and the manager of Kids Academy Julieanne Guiney.

“I have raised these concerns with the PSNI and Transport NI with a view to seeing what additional actions can be taken to increase awareness of the traffic lights. The warning markings on the road at this point are quite worn and I have raised the need for these to be repainted to help visually draw attention to the lights and crossing point.

“There is also a concern that the timing of the red light is too short which doesn’t leave enough time for a safe crossing, I have raised this with Transport NI. It is important that drivers exercise due care and attention as it is a congested area, especially around key school times in the morning and afternoon. I will continue to lobby on this matter however drivers must play their part in being aware of the fact kids are crossing the road.”