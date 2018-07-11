Driving ban on homecoming from Australia

When he came home from Australia to get married a 33-year-old man drove a friend’s car while he was not insured.

Emmet Lavery, whose address was given as Drumnamoe Gardens, Lurgan, was fined £200 for the offence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also banned from driving for six months.

The offence came to light when he was stopped on the Lough Road in Lurgan on April 19 this year.

His solicitor said that Lavery had come home to get married and had used a friend’s car to run an errand.

He added that the defendant was back in Australia now and he knew that in the absence of a Northern Ireland licence he would be disqualified.