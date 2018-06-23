Driving with an MOT certificate

A 30-year-old woman was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without having a vehicle test certificate on April 18 this year.

Stacy Lee Marno, Enniskeen, Craigavon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 12.20pm a car drove past police into the Enniskeen estate and checks showed there was no test certificate in place. It had expired on February 13.

Marno did not appear in court and a conviction was recorded.

She wrote in to say that she was unaware of the MOT status of the car which she had borrowed that morning from her mother because her own car needed repaired.