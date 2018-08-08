Drove through red light in Lurgan

A man who drove through a red light was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Bartosz Jaroslaw Laczkowski (25), Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was also fined £100 for contravening a traffic sign.

For failing to produce his licence he was fined £100.

The court heard that at 3.10pm a police mobile patrol in Union Street, Lurgan, was behind two vehicles. Both vehicles went through the red light and turned left into Millennium Way.

The defendant was stopped and given a fixed penalty but he failed to surrender his licence.

Laczkowski did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.